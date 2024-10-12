Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.71.

OTIS opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.42. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $105.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 403,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

