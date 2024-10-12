Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Origin Materials Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ORGNW traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 26,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,253. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

