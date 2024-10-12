ONUS (ONUS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $906,803.72

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. ONUS has a market cap of $58.91 million and approximately $906,803.72 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ONUS has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One ONUS coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ONUS

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.60546327 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,548,227.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

