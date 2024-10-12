Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 1,274 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.11. The company had a trading volume of 809,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,646. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96. The firm has a market cap of $218.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.44%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

