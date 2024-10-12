Numbers Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.67 Million (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.67 million and $259,777.47 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 695,358,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 695,358,115 with 685,295,131 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04291776 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $320,678.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

