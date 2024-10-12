Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a total market capitalization of $274.26 million and $10.51 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.00252590 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,248,766,320.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.03507476 USD and is up 23.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $9,861,004.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

