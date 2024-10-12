Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $722.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $686.60 and a 200-day moving average of $651.18. The company has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $736.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

