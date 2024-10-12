Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0156 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $701.77 million and approximately $29.34 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,260.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.59 or 0.00520913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00104809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.00237844 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00030770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00072623 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

