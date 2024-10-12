Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.74. 16,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 61,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.48 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.