National Bankshares Boosts First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$20.75

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.22.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCR.UN
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.