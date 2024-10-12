Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) PT Lowered to $22.00 at KeyCorp

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MYE opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $13,684,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 182,215 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

