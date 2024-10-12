Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCAX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bicara Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at $77,461,524. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,156,566. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

