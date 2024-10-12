Monero Market Capitalization Hits $2.79 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $151.39 or 0.00239890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $52.55 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,107.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.13 or 0.00521539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00104897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00030976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00072685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

