Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $492.59 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.79.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

