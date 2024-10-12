Meyer Handelman Co. Has $40.24 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,812 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

