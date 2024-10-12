Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 212,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,656. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE JCI opened at $77.60 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

