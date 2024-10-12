Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,911 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,135 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7,393.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 873.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

