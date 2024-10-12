Meter Governance Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $13.65 million and approximately $40,272.16 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,610,804 coins and its circulating supply is 31,399,115 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,604,281 with 31,394,973 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.42653355 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $45,532.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

