Meter Governance One Day Volume Reaches $39,849.16 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $13.72 million and approximately $39,849.16 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,610,804 coins and its circulating supply is 31,399,115 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,604,281 with 31,394,973 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.42653355 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $45,532.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.