Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes $163,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $16,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.84.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

