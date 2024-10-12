Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 284 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

