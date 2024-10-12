Mendota Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 11,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 967,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,609,000 after buying an additional 959,272 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Middleby by 15.4% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,360,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,835,000 after purchasing an additional 846,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 177.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 349,546 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 356,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,356,000 after buying an additional 288,314 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,768,000 after buying an additional 274,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Middleby Price Performance

Middleby stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.