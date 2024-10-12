Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $1,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,432,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at $108,316,697.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,316,697.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,614 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Stock Up 3.1 %

DORM opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.