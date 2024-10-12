Mendota Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 512 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.22. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.76.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.