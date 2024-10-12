Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 5,376,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,486,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Specifically, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 239,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 58,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

