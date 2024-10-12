McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,329 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $176.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,321. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day moving average of $164.29.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

