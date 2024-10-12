McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,002,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,053. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.