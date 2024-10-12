McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys 67 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

PEP stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.81. 4,720,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,471. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.