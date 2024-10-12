McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,500 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,067 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 348,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,861,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,764,000 after acquiring an additional 301,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.65.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,786. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.93 and its 200 day moving average is $193.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

