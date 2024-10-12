Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $635.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $650.00 to $635.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $619.36.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $544.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.25.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after purchasing an additional 523,038 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 247.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after buying an additional 106,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,142,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 95,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.