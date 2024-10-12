Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $635.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $650.00 to $635.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $619.36.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MLM
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.9 %
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after purchasing an additional 523,038 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 247.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after buying an additional 106,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,142,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 95,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.