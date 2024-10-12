LongView Wealth Management Has $352,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

