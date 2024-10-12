LongView Wealth Management Buys 559 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 90,208 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

