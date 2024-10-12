Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $581.77.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $604.27 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $611.59. The firm has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

