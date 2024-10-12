Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,397,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $502.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $583.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $560.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.96.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

