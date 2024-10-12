Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $29,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $68.25.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

