Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $25.83 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.4% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $932.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $910.84 and its 200 day moving average is $852.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

