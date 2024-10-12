Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $505.67 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.86.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

