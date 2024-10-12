Lista DAO (LISTA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $67.74 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $67.74 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lista DAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00252377 BTC.

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,164,433 tokens. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,244,797.90026653 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.37797412 USD and is up 8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $13,954,087.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lista DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lista DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.