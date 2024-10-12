Liquity USD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $70.29 million and approximately $64,367.21 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 69,935,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

