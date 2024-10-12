Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. American Trust grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VBR stock opened at $200.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $202.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

