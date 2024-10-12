Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.82.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

