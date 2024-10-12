Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.41 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 19083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 169,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,278,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,337 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after buying an additional 180,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

