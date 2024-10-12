Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and traded as high as $60.30. Li Ning shares last traded at $57.40, with a volume of 16,666 shares.

Li Ning Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25.

Li Ning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.2516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

