Level Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Level Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $286.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $286.39. The stock has a market cap of $429.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

