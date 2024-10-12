Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Update

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFLY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.99. 63,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,865. Leafly has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter.

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LFLY ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Leafly at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company's stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.18 price objective on shares of Leafly in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

