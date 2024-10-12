Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Acquires C$75,945.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth acquired 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$75,945.00.

Rowland Wallace Uloth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rowland Wallace Uloth acquired 1,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,132.00.

Lavras Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

Lavras Gold stock opened at C$2.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.96. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of -0.17.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

