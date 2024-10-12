LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Neutral

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAR. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $27.00.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 8.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

