Krones (ETR:KRN) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €125.20 ($137.58) and last traded at €126.00 ($138.46). Approximately 21,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €128.00 ($140.66).
Krones Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €123.81.
About Krones
Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Krones
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.