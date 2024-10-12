Krones (ETR:KRN) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €125.20 ($137.58) and last traded at €126.00 ($138.46). Approximately 21,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €128.00 ($140.66).

The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €123.81.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

