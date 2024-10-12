Kistos (LON:KIST) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.47), with a volume of 84438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.45).

Kistos Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.52. The company has a market capitalization of £91.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33.

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

