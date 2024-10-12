KeyCorp Upgrades Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Strong-Buy

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADUS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

ADUS stock opened at $130.63 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $136.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day moving average is $117.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,695.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,695.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

